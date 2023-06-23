PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Laura Ducceschi from the Scranton Area Community Foundation, Bella Ceccoli from NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative, and Davina the cat.

The guests explain what the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative does, and how they work with the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

They also describe the adoption expo, taking place on Saturday. Come and meet your new best friend at 11:00 a.m. at the Viewmont Mall in Scranton, and make sure to buy some raffle tickets to benefit the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative’s Angel Fund!

For more information on the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative, visit nepaawc.org or call 570-212-9247.

For more information on the Scranton Area Community Foundation, visit safdn.org or call 570-347-6203.