PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Lee LaChette, Jacob Hull, Rhiannon Legg, Mick Neel, Sarah Neel, Becca Lovett, and Abby Butler from the Phoenix Performing Arts Centre.

The guests celebrate 15 years of Phoenix with a song, “Seasons of Love” from Rent.

They also talk about their upcoming 100th show, Phifteen Phantastic Years.

The show brings together nearly 70 total performers past and present to the Phoenix.

The guests explain that the Phoenix Performing Arts Centre is an all inclusive and accepting space for kids and adults to express themselves and perform unique and creative shows with a twist, always thinking outside of the box to bring new experiences.

Catch Phifteen Phantsatic Years at Phoenix on Friday, June 16th, Saturday, June 17th, Sunday, June 18th, Friday, June 23rd, and Saturday, June 24th. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 2:00 p.m. Tickets cost $10.

For more information, visit the Phoenix’s website or Facebook Page.