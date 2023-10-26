PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Randy Lucas for this week’s pet of the week.

Randy is joined by his wife Christine, dressed to the nines in her homemade Yoshi Halloween costume!

This week’s pet is Moki the Guinea Pig!

Randy and Christine offer some pet safety advice during Halloween: protect your pets safe from candy, lock your pets inside so they don’t get scared by any costumes, and keep your eyes peeled, since Halloween is the second most popular day for runaway pets.

The SPCA is also hosting its Howl-O-Ween Party on Saturday, October 28, at 11:00 a.m. at Subaru of Wyoming Valley. Kids and pets are welcome for this costume parade and trick or treat event!

And remember, the SPCA’s Bone-Appetit is taking place at the Woodlands Inn and Resort on November 12 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tickets cost $50, and for $65, you can make an animal a star! All funds benefit the SPCA. Make sure to come out for food, fun, wine, basket raffles, and more!

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

For more information on our sponsor BCI Retail, who makes pet of the week possible, visit their website or call 570-501-3000.