PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Carol Amos and Sierra Volciak for this week’s pet of the week.

This week’s pets are Twig and Pebble the kittens!

Courtesy: SPCA of Luzerne County Courtesy: SPCA of Luzerne County

Twig and Pebble are a bonded pair, meaning they have to go to their forever home together. If you’re looking for two new friends, they might be the ones for you.

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

For more information on our sponsor BCI Retail, who makes pet of the week possible, visit their website or call 570-501-3000.