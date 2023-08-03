PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Carol Amos and David Phillips from the SPCA of Luzerne County for this week’s pet of the week.

This week’s pets are Summer and Sunny the dogs!

Courtesy: SPCA of Luzerne County

Carol and David also talks about the upcoming Walk for the Animals benefit for the SPCA. It will take place on September 30th at Frances Slocum State Park. Carol explains how this event will help your furry friends.

Image Courtesy of SPCA of Luzerne County

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

