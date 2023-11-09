PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Randy Lucas for this week’s pet of the week.

This week’s pet is Marsha the rabbit!

Remember, the SPCA’s Bone-Appetit is taking place at the Woodlands Inn and Resort on November 12 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tickets cost $50, and for $65, you can make an animal a star! All funds benefit the SPCA of Luzerne County. Make sure to come out for food, fun, wine, basket raffles, and more!

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

For more information on our sponsor BCI Retail, who makes pet of the week possible, visit their website or call 570-501-3000.