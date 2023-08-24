PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Randy Lucas for this week’s pet of the week.

This week’s pet is Mama the dog!

Randy also shares some good news: Bella, who has been featured on PA live!’s Pet of the Week in the past, has been adopted! Welcome home, Bella.

Randy also describes the recent purse bingo, which was a smashing success

Randy also talks about the Walk for the Animals on Saturday, September 30 at Frances Slocum State Park!

Image Courtesy of SPCA of Luzerne County

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

For more information on our sponsor BCI Retail, who makes pet of the week possible, visit their website or call 570-501-3000.