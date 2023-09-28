PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Carol Amos for this week’s pet of the week.

This week’s pet is Maisy the cat!

Image Courtesy of SPCA of Luzerne County.

The SPCA’s Walk for the Animals is happening this Saturday! Come on out to Frances Slocum State Park on Saturday, September 30 at 11:00 p.m. to support the SPCA and spend time with some sweet pups. You can register by visiting SPCALuzerneCounty.org.

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

