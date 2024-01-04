PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Randy Lucas for this week’s pet of the week.

This week’s pet is…the bunny!

The SPCA is seeking event sponsors for four major events this year: The 14th annual Gold Tournament on May 24, Designer Purse Bingo on August 18, the 33rd Walk for the Animals on October 5, and the 10th Bone Appetite on November 3. Check out the image below for more details.

Image Courtesy of SPCA of Luzerne County

If you’re interested in sponsoring, visit the SPCA’s website or contact Randy by emailing rlucas@luzernespca.org or calling 570-825-4111 x 113.

For more information on our sponsor BCI Retail, who makes pet of the week possible, visit their website or call 570-501-3000.