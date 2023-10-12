PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Carol Amos for this week’s pet of the week.

This week’s pet is Elvis the cat!

The SPCA’s Adopt-a-thon is coming soon! The event will take place on October 13, live on Facebook, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Image Courtesy of SPCA of Luzerne County.

Be sure to tune in to meet some adorable furry friends in need of a new home.

Images Courtesy of SPCA of Luzerne County.

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

For more information on our sponsor BCI Retail, who makes pet of the week possible, visit their website or call 570-501-3000.