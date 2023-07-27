PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Randy Lucas to meet the pet of the week.

This week’s pet is Demon the kitty cat!

Randy also talks about the upcoming Supercharge Your Summer raffle. Act fast to get involved! You could win some awesome prizes, including a 65 inch Fire TV, a Bose Home Speaker, an iPad 10th generation, and more!

Courtesy: SPCA of Luzerne County

The drawing will take place on July 31st, so this is your last chance to get tickets, either by going to the SPCA shelter or by visiting the SPCA’s website.

Chris and Rachel also show Randy a fun new board game for any cat lover, Here Kitty Kitty.

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

