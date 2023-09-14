PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Randy Lucas for this week’s pet of the week.

This week’s pet is Delta the bunny!

Courtesy: SPCA of Luzerne County

Delta was found at five weeks old living in a shed with four other siblings. After five months at Randy’s office, he’s finally ready for a lucky person to take him home!

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

