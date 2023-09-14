PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Randy Lucas for this week’s pet of the week.
This week’s pet is Delta the bunny!
Delta was found at five weeks old living in a shed with four other siblings. After five months at Randy’s office, he’s finally ready for a lucky person to take him home!
For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.
