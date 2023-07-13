PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Paola spoke with Randy Lucas for this week’s pet of the week.

This week’s pet is Big Foot the bunny!

Randy talks about how Big Foot came to the SPCA, and gives some advice on rabbit care.

Randy also talks about the upcoming Supercharge Your Summer raffle. You could win some awesome prizes, including a 65 inch Fire TV, a Bose Home Speaker, an iPad 10th generation, and more!

Image Courtesy of SPCA of Luzerne County

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

