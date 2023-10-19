PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Randy Lucas for this week’s pet of the week.

This week’s pet is Bella the cat!

The SPCA’s Bone-Appetit is taking place at the Woodlands Inn and Resort on November 12 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tickets cost $50, and for $65, you can make an animal a star! All funds benefit the SPCA. Make sure to come out for food, fun, wine, basket raffles, and more!

Images Courtesy of SPCA of Luzerne County

Register for the event at SPCALuzerneCounty.org/bone-appetit.html.

Image Courtesy of SPCA of Luzerne County

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

