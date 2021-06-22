PA live! Pet of the Week June 21, 2021

NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS)— On Tuesday, the day the Lackawanna State Park pool was supposed to close due to a shortage of lifeguards, the park announced they will be able to remain open, according to their Facebook page.

They say that lifeguards from other state parks will help out in order to keep the pool open for the summer.