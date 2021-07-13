PA live! Pet of the Week July 12, 2021

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has created a one-stop resource to help individuals and healthcare providers in the fight against COVID-19 called, "Combat COVID."

The Combat COVID website offers information and practical tips about vaccines, potential treatments such as monoclonal antibodies and information about how to take part in clinical trials for COVID-19 treatments.