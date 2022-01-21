PA live! Pet of the Week January 20, 2022

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More details are coming to light about a federal raid on Nicholson Street in Wilkes-Barre Township that occurred early Thursday morning.

According to court documents, Jamal Sean Sylvan Fraser, 33, of Wilkes-Barre Township was taken into custody while police were serving a federal search warrant at 148 Nicholson Street.