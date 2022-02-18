PA live! Pet of the Week February 17, 2022

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
I-Team
Tracking A Killer: Harold Haulman III
Crime & Court
‘Liquid Gold’: Cooking Oil Thefts in Northeastern and Central PA
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Eyewitness To History
BestReviews
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
NY man’s heart turns to ‘concrete’ after radiation treatment
Video
Trees on wires close Lackawanna County road
Ex-Georgia official used fake baby bump in paid leave scheme, DA says
As mortgage rates hit 4%, buyers can still boost their chances
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
School Weather Visits
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Severe Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
Winter Olympics
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Inside NY Baseball
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Pittston Area’s Brandon Matthews reflects on first Korn Ferry Tour win
Video
HEARTLAND CONFERENCE: Bloomsburg, Southern Columbia advance to girls’ basketball championship
Video
SCHUYLKILL LEAGUE: Jim Thorpe, Pottsville advance to boys’ basketball championship
Video
SCHUYLKILL LEAGUE: Jim Thorpe, North Schuylkill advance to girls’ basketball championship
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
Olympic Ski Patrolman Bob Lynn on PA live! 2.17.2022
Video
Top Stories
Parenting Playbook Preview on PA live! 2.17.2022
Video
Top Stories
The Times Leader on PA live! 2.17.2022
Video
Pet of the Week on PA live! 2.17.2022
Video
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association on PA live! 2.17.2022
Video
Vinsko & Associates on PA live! 2.17.2022
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Hunger Action Month
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
My Favorite Book
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Medical Minute
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Vaccinate NEPA
Healthy Heart
Veterans Voices Expo and Job Fair
AARP Fraud Watch
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
PA live! Pet of the Week February 17, 2022
PA live! Pet of the Week
Posted:
Feb 18, 2022 / 07:58 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 18, 2022 / 07:58 AM EST
Trending Stories
Trees on wires close Lackawanna County road
2-year-old dies after being hit by car in Scranton
Video
Crews battle house fire in Scranton
Video
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Berwick Borough
Gallery
Police: Man sentenced for murder of a teenager in Stroudsburg
Video