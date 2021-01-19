PA live! Pet of the Week: December 14, 2020

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Stronger Together
Your Local Election Headquarters
I-Team
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Eyewitness To History
Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
President Trump delivers recorded farewell address
Video
Third stimulus checks: Democratic critic of larger direct payments softens stance
Video
US soldier arrested in plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial
Police looking to identify suspect for alleged theft at Luzerne County grocery store
Gallery
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Stefano’s Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Stefano at School
Winter Weather Handbook
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Saturday high school basketball roundup
Video
Top Stories
Bucknell men’s basketball snags first win of season Saturday
Video
Scranton Prep grad, Leo O’Boyle, providing spark for Lafayette men’s basketball
Video
High expectations once again for Southern Columbia as wrestling team starts season
Video
Scranton Athletics will join Landmark Conference in returning to play in February
Video
PA live!
PA live! Business Sponsors
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music
PA live! Kitchen
Top Stories
PA live! Monday, Jan. 18, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Team PA LIVE! has won the Dairy Shake-Off
Gallery
Top Stories
PA live! Friday, Jan. 15, 2021
Video
PA live! Thursday, 1/14/2021
Video
VOTE TEAM PA LIVE!
PA live! Tuesday, 1/12/2021
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Feeding NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser
Behind The Badge
Veterans Expo/Job Fair
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Medical Minute
Epilepsy
Flu
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
PA live! Pet of the Week: December 14, 2020
PA live! Pet of the Week
Posted:
Jan 19, 2021 / 01:51 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 19, 2021 / 01:51 PM EST
Trending Stories
Pocono Mountain Regional Police: Shooting started because of ‘mistaken identity’
Video
Gunfire draws heavy police response in Wilkes-Barre’s East End section
Gallery
Changes to Pennsylvania’s “Move Over Law” are taking effect April 27
Tracking vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania
I-Team: Slow mail? You’re not alone
Video