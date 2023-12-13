PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Randy Lucas and Carol Amos for this week’s pet of the week.

This week’s pet is Grandpappy the dog!

Grandpappy learned how to paint, so Randy and Carol bring in some of his birthday artwork for Rachel.

Follow these steps to paint with your dogs at home!

Put paint on a canvas

Wrap the canvas with a bag

Cover it all with some dog treats

Let your dog create something special

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

For more information on our sponsor BCI Retail, who makes pet of the week possible, visit their website or call 570-501-3000.