JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Jim Thorpe area may soon see another classic landmark return to Flagstaff Park.

A Ferris wheel has been purchased by a local man in hopes to place it at the overlook. Zoning ordinances in place currently prohibit this, but locals hope that when discussed at the borough council on Thursday, the law will be changed, and the plans can proceed.