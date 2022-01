SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A gun used in an August shooting in Scranton was stolen from a state representative's vehicle, police say.

Captain Dennis Lukasewicz with the Scranton Police Department confirming with Eyewitness News, state Senator Marty Flynn's .357 gun was reported stolen from his vehicle on July 28. He says he last saw it in his vehicle on July 21.