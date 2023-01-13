PA live! (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Mia and Apple, both members of Spotlight Kidz, who competed in the National Anthem singing contest at this week’s Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

Mia, age 6, was the overall winner of the competition. She talks about what it was like to sing the National Anthem solo for the first time, and about some of her favorite parts of the farm show.

Apple, who’s 13, is a “veteran” of singing the National Anthem. She talks about how singing at the farm show was different, as well as some of her favorite parts of the show. Mia is also proud to be the youngest person selected for this honor.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is open through Saturday, and admission is free to all.