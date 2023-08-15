PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Major General, Joseph Perugino and Colonel Charles F. Luce from the Veterans Administration Medical Center (VAMC) Board of Trustees.

The guests talk about the VDMC’s work throughout 19 counties in Pennsylvania and New York.

They also described the upcoming Patriot’s Day Golf Event to help further the VA’s mission while supporting local people who have served.

The guests explain how the money raised will support veterans’ programming, including the Women Veterans Program, the Homeless Veterans Program, the Suicide Prevention Program, veterans’ recreational activities, and more.

They also explain what it means to be a tax-deductible organization and describe how their venue, the Wyoming Valley Country Club, has been supportive.

The 6 Annual Patriot Golf Day will take place at the Wyoming Valley Country Club on September 11 at 11:00 a.m.

For more information, call Major General Perugino at 570-650-3891 or Colonel Luce at 570-574-0137 or email the Colonel at cluce716@gmail.com.