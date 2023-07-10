PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Cari Tellis, Jacob Thomas, and Katherine Manasco from PATAsphere.

PATAsphere is a 501 (c)(3) Dallas based organization that works to provide young performers with voice, dance, and drama training.

Cari and Jacob perform “Several Sighs Away,” an original song written by Katherine for the PATAsphere musical 17 of Diamonds.

Make sure to catch 17 of Diamonds at the Lemmond Theater at Misericordia University on July 21st or 2nd at 7:00 p.m. or on July 23rd at 2:00 p.m.

Courtesy: Patasphere

They also explain what 17 of Diamonds is about.

For more information, visit PATAsphere.org.