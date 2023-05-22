PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Pastor Stephen Perillo, a Christian Singer/Songwriter.

Pastor Perillo sings a song called “Remember the Soldiers” in honor of those who gave their lives defending this country.

Pastor Perillo also talks about the upcoming Music on the Mountain Event. This event, sponsored by the Mountain Top Area Churches, will take place on June 3rd from 12:00 until 4:00 at Crestwood High School.

The free event will feature live music, kids activities, giveaways, and food trucks.

For more information, visit Music on the Mountain’s Facebook page.