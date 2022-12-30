PA Live (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Josh and Aaron from Parlor Beverages.

Parlor Beverages is a Wilkes-Barre based company known for their root beer.

Chris, Josh, and Aaron not only talk about Parlor Beverages’ sweet tasting drinks, but also their recent charitable donations through their new Parlor Community Impact Fund at the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

The Parlor Community Impact Fund just donated $1,500 to the HOPE Program, which stands for Helping to Overcome Psychosis Early.

Chris also asks Aaron about his music career as the bassist and vocalist for the multi-platinum band Breaking Benjamin.

For more information on Parlor Beverages, visit their website.