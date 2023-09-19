PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Lindsay Dragon from Parenting Autism United.

This October, Parenting Autism United will be hosting sensory-friendly Trunk or Treat events that all children can enjoy.

These events will even have fun, Halloween-themed contests to get you into the spooky spirit!

There will be Trunk or Treat events on October 8 at PNC Field and on October 14 at Mohegan Sun Arena, both from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sign up to be a trunker to make a difference!

For more information, and to sign up as a trunker, visit ParentingAutismUnited.org, find @ParentingAutismUnited on Facebook, or email ParentingAutismUnited@Gmail.com.