PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel and Nick spoke with Sara Sweeney and Erica Barrett, the hosts of the Paranormal in Pennsylvania podcast.

The podcast walks listeners through PA’s creepiest landmarks, which may or may not be haunted.

The guests list some haunted locations throughout NEPA. Visit them all, if you dare:

Welles House

Albright Memorial Library

Jim Thorpe Old Jail

Candle Shoppe of the Poconos

Shawnee Inn

The guests also discuss how they became interested in the paranormal, and list the spookiest things that have ever happened to them!

For more information, visit ParanormalInPennsylvania.com or find @ParanormalInPennsylvania on Instagram and TikTok.