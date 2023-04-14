PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jahmeel Powers and Brandon Littzi from King’s College’s upcoming production of Paragon Springs by Steven Dietz.

Paragon Springs tells the story of “mysteriously poisoned” springs, and one man’s search to find out what happened.

Jahmeel and Brandon describe the themes of the play, such as propaganda, and how they relate to modern society.

They also explain how the play is a retelling of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, and the similarities and differences between the two.

Brandon talks about his character, Dr. Thomas Stockman, and what he represents.

Catch Paragon Springs from April 20-23. For more information, visit @kingscollegetheatre on Instagram. Visit this link to purchase your tickets.