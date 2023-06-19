PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Craig Lukatch and Holly K. Pilcavage, the co-chairs of the Rainbow Alliance Special Events Committee.

Craig and Holly talk about the upcoming PrideFest Parade on June 25th. o

Courtesy: NEPA Rainbow Alliance

They go over what to expect throughout the celebration through Wilkes-Barre.

They also talk about the pageant on June 24th at the Hilton in Scranton. Make sure to attend to find out who will be crowned this year’s NEPA Pride Royale.

Courtesy: NEPA Rainbow Alliance Courtesy: NEPA Rainbow Alliance

Craig and Holly also explain why this is so important to the community.

For more information on the NEPA Rainbow Alliance, visit neparainbowalliacne.org or find them on Facebook @neparainbow.

For more information on PrideFest, visit neparainbowalliance.org/pridefest.