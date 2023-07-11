PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Brianna spoke with Dave Graff and Shane Powers about the newly minted charitable fund, The Paperback Foundation.

The Paperback Foundation works to promote a sustainable future by advocating for green initiatives and environmentally friendly programs.

Dave talks about the Paperback Foundation’s Picnic in the Park on July 16th at McDade Park in Scranton from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Dave also explains what organizations benefit from the picnic, and how you can help contribute.

And yes, there will be ice cream at the picnic.

For more information call 570-484-8321 or email info@paperbackfoundation.org.