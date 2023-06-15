PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another installment of Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

Paola talks about a camp designed to teach kids about financial literacy that will take place at Penn State Scranton on the week of July 26th.

She describes the importance of learning finance at a young age, and lists some of what teens should know on the subject, including wants versus needs, how to earn a paycheck, how to save, how to write checks, how to budget, and how to invest.

She also explains why it might be a good idea to open a bank account for your child, and talks about the ever helpful Green Light banking app.

