PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another installment of Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

Paola talks about the dreaded “Summer Slide,” when students decline academically as much as 25% from the previous school year.

Paola spoke with an area tutor who recommended some ideas to make learning fun over the summer, including using fun websites or workbooks, such as Kahn Academy.

Another suggestion is to climb aboard the Reading Railroad through Reading and the RailRiders, who have partnered with Red Robin to encourage summer reading. If kids can read five books over, they’ll receive RailRiders tickets and a Red Robin coupon. Yum!

For more information, visit the RailRiders’ website.

