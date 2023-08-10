PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another installment of Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

Paola talks about Wilkes University’s new Colonels are Covered program, which covers the entire cost of textbooks and course materials for new and continuing undergrad students.

Paola describes the brand new program with Wilkes University and Barnes and Noble, explaining how it works: After students choose textbooks online, they can decide to have them delivered home or picked up at the campus store.

As of now, only three other schools in Pennsylvania, and 80 nationally, offer free textbooks.

Make sure to watch Paola’s Parenting Playbook Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. on WBRE and 7:00 p.m. on WYOU, and email Paola at pgiangiacomo@pahomepage.com.