PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Paola Giangiacomo ahead of another installment of Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

Paola introduces us to 16-year-old Siena Bossi of Clarks Summit, a junior at Abington Heights High School whose lifelong dream of becoming a popstar is about to become true. Her single “Betrayal,” which was recently recorded in Nashville, is set to release soon.

Paola recounts Sienna’s musical journey, which began when she was just a toddler.

Paola also lists some helpful self-esteem tips if your child has lofty ambitions and wants to pursue their big dreams, just like Sienna:

Help kids feel special

Don’t over praise

Set goals

Encourage kids to pursue their interests

Don’t worry if kids struggle or fail

Make sure they know love is unconditional

Stream “Betrayal” on September 15th!

Make sure to watch Paola’s Parenting Playbook Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. on WBRE and 7:00 p.m. on WYOU, and email Paola at pgiangiacomo@pahomepage.com.