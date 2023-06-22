PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another installment of Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

Paola talks about how to keep your kids safe from skin cancer this summer.

She disproves some common myths about skin cancer, including why having a base tan is not the same as wearing sunscreen, why there is no safe way to “work up to” a tan, why you can’t trust waterproof sunscreen to stay on while swimming, and why you’ll need to wear sunscreen even when you’re not in the sun.

Paola also describes the best types of sunscreen, stating that Geisinger dermatologists recommend a mineral base sunscreen like zinc oxidine or titanium dioxide with an SPF of 30 or higher.

She also explains how to treat a sunburn.

Make sure to watch Paola’s Parenting Playbook Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. on WBRE and 7:00 p.m. on WYOU, and email Paola at pgiangiacomo@pahomepage.com.