PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another installment of Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

Paola talks about her recent conversation with Debbie Sherman of Sew Smart Fabrics in Downtown Scranton, who can patch up your kids clothes with ease thanks to working as a seamstress for four decades.

Paola also lists some tips on becoming a seamstress yourself, including:

Learn to sew

Enroll in a class

Complete an apprenticeship

Earn your certification

Make sure to watch Paola’s Parenting Playbook Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. on WBRE and 7:00 p.m. on WYOU, and email Paola at pgiangiacomo@pahomepage.com.