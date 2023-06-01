PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke about a tease of Paola Giangiacomo’s Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

Chris and Rachel talk about summer camp, and lists some of the benefits beyond just fun and games. At camp, kids can learn independence and other life skills at camp while also unplugging from technology

Chris and Rachel also talk about the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary’s upcoming summer camp. The sanctuary is home to 200 rescued animals, making it the perfect venue to provide some summer fun for your kids.

Indraloka will be hosting 3 weeks of Earth Camps, one in June, one in July, and one in August. Each camp lasts from 9:00 until 3:00, Monday through Friday. Lunch and two snacks are included. The first camp begins on June 19th.

For more information, email Sarah@indraloka.org.

