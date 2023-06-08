PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another installment of Paola’s Parenting Playbook.

Paola explains how you and your kids can play outside safely this summer, a time when, according to Geisinger trauma doctors, severe accidents become far more common.

Paola recommends wearing a helmet for safety purposes, and talks about a local miracle kid, Wilson Abram, who survived dirt bike accident thanks to his helmet and a quality medical team.

