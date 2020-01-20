PAlive! YCL YMCA January 17, 2020

Today Jane, Christine and Megan from the Wilkes-Barre Scranton YMCA.
YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program
Tuesday, Jan. 21
4:45 PM
Free
Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Today Jane, Christine and Megan from the Wilkes-Barre Scranton YMCA.
YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program
Tuesday, Jan. 21
4:45 PM
Free
Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.