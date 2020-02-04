PAlive! YCL FSA Bartending February 4, 2020

Today Amber and Gert from the Family Service Association of Northeastern PA.
Celebrity Happy Hour
Thursday
5 to 8 PM
Rodano’s
Wilkes-Barre
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Today Amber and Gert from the Family Service Association of Northeastern PA.
Celebrity Happy Hour
Thursday
5 to 8 PM
Rodano’s
Wilkes-Barre
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.