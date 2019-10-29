PAlive! YCL Epilepsy Foundation Fundraiser October 29, 2019

Today, Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania Mary and Kathleen talk about the “Strike Out Epilepsy Bowl-A-Thon” on November 3rd.
Nov. 3
3 PM to 5 PM
Chacko’s Family Bowling Lanes
Wilkes-Barre
Benefits Epilepsy Foundation
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Today, Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania Mary and Kathleen talk about the “Strike Out Epilepsy Bowl-A-Thon” on November 3rd.
Nov. 3
3 PM to 5 PM
Chacko’s Family Bowling Lanes
Wilkes-Barre
Benefits Epilepsy Foundation
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.