PAlive! Wyoming Valley West Virtual Choir August 3, 2020

Wyoming Valley West chorus teacher, Justin Davis with mom Tracey of student singer Apple Passetti.
Apple on Instagram: @apaloniafaith
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Wyoming Valley West chorus teacher, Justin Davis with mom Tracey of student singer Apple Passetti.
Apple on Instagram: @apaloniafaith
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.