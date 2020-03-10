PAlive! Weis Supermarket Spree Preview March 10, 2020

Weis Markets Shopping Spree
Watch on PA Live March 25
Enter Online to Win
2 Minute Shopping Spree
More about the spree sweepstakes head on over to www.pahomepage.com/weis-markets-shopping-spree-sweepstakes/
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Weis Markets Shopping Spree
Watch on PA Live March 25
Enter Online to Win
2 Minute Shopping Spree
More about the spree sweepstakes head on over to www.pahomepage.com/weis-markets-shopping-spree-sweepstakes/
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.