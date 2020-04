Weis Dietitian Kimberly Asman makes a plant-based stir-fry.

Kimberly’s stir-fry tips:

Use fresh, frozen or canned ingredients whatever you have!

Add the fresh or frozen vegetables with the longest cook time to the skillet first.

Stir frequently. Add a little water or oil to the pan if the ingredients start to stick.

Experiment with a variety of herbs and spices to change up the flavors.

Add the fresh garlic last and cook for about a minute, stirring frequently.

