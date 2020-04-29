Coronavirus

PAlive! Weis Markets April 29, 2020

PA Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kathryn Long, Dietitian with Weis Markets with some healthy recipes.

Cran-Orange Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies

3 Cups Old Fashioned Oats

½ tsp Weis Quality Baking Soda

1/3 cup Coconut Liquid Cooking Oil

2 tsp Orange Zest

½ cup sliced almonds

¾ cup White Whole Wheat Flour

1/8 tsp Salt

1 cup packed Light Brown Sugar

1 tsp Weis Quality Pure Vanilla Extract

2 tsp Weis Quality Ground Cinnamon

1 Extra Large Egg, beaten

¼ cup Orange Juice

½ cup dried cranberries

Egg Frittata Muffins

3 slices turkey bacon, cut

½ red bell pepper, diced

½ small red onion, sliced

¾ cup mushrooms

1 cup baby spinach

7 Weis Quality Large Eggs

¼ tsp Black Pepper

2 ½ tbsp Cheddar Cheese

Nonstick Cooking Spray

www.weismarkets.com

www.weismarkets.com/healthybites

www.weismarkets.com/weis-wellness-club

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos