PAlive! Weis Markets April 27, 2020

April 27, 2020

Lyndi Wieand Weis Markets Dietitian homemade trail mix is a great way to make a customizable snack that will keep you fueled throughout the day.  Mix nuts, seeds, dried fruit, popcorn, and even some dark chocolate together in a large batch to have a nutritious snack handy.  We recommend a 1/3 cup serving size of trail mix as a snack.

