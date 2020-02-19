PAlive! United Way February 19, 2020

PAhomepage.com
by: Ryan Kucewicz
Michaela, Bill and Ahmad talk about
the upcoming “Young Professional’s Conference”.
March 4
8:30 AM to 4:30 PM
Wilkes-Barre THINK Center
$99 a Person
Benefits United Way of Wyoming Valley
www.wilkes-barre.org
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Upload Photos & Videos