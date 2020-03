Ty Snyder makes cherry pie tarts

recipe:

dough:

2 cups flour

2 sticks of butter- cold & cubed

6 tablespoons of sugar

4 tablespoons of salt

4 to 6 tablespoons of water – dough texture should not be sticky to touch.

knead ingredients of the dough for 10 minutes – refrigerate 20 minutes

roll out dough – cut into rectangles – fill with pie filling & crimp closed with fork.

Can of pie filling – Cherry or Blueberry

Bake at 400 degrees until gold brown – approx. 25 minutes